Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 404 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 12,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $937.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $899.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $836.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

