Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

PTON stock opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,036.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock valued at $89,422,095. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.