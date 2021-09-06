Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,613 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.61.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $384.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $164.16 and a 12 month high of $387.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

