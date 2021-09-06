Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 29 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $733.57 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

