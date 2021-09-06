Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

