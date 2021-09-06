Maecenas Trading 33.8% Higher This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Maecenas has a market cap of $257,303.25 and approximately $542.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00796406 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.