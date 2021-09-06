Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

PAAS opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

