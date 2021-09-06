Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

