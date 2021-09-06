Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,573 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $218.28. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

