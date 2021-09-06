Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

WWD stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

