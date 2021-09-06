Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

