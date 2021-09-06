Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,556,000.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $689,735 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

