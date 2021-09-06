Mark S. Colby Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of GSHD opened at $149.56 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 415.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

