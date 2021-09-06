Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 135 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $332.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average of $260.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.