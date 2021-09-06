Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

