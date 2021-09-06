Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Marten Transport worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

