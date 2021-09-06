Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

