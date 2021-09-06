MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 1st

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $834,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

