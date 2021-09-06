MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDVL. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

MedAvail stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. MedAvail has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. As a group, analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 35.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 121.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

