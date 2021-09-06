MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

