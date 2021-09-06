Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after acquiring an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.