Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock worth $7,494,875. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

