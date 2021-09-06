Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $115.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

