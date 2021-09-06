Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.74 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

