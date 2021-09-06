Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 86.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

