Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fortinet by 36.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $320.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.34 and a 200-day moving average of $228.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

