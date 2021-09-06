Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,830 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

CERN opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

