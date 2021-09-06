Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 50,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,850.

MGA opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$113.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

