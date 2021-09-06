Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 50,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,850.
MGA opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$113.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.23.
About Mega Uranium
