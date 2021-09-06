megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $219,568.04 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $219,568.04 and $8,449.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

