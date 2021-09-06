Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

