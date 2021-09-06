MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

