MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00007783 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $43.37 million and approximately $267,421.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.69 or 0.00498163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.72 or 0.01014400 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,771,938 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

