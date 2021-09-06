Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $389.55 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.03 million and $5,026.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $389.55 or 0.00752199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00159836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00221754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.77 or 0.07597735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.62 or 1.00198774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.19 or 0.00967764 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,962 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.