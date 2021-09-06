Misbloc (MSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.50 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00809514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,469,939 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

