Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 77,273 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 79.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

