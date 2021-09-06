Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 70,169 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

