Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

