Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,185,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $225.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $113.56 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

