Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

