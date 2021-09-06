MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIXT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.