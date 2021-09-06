Mizuho Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $545.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $469.91. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

