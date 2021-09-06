Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,149,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

