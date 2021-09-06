MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1,823.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00133951 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,997,189 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

