Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Money3’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

In related news, insider Scott Baldwin acquired 2,180,000 shares of Money3 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,270,000.00 ($2,335,714.29).

Money3 Corporation Limited provides secured vehicle loans in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, campervans, vans, minibuses, motorbikes, caravans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, ride on mowers, and tractors. It also provides secured and unsecured personal, and cash loans.

