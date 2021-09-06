Morgan Stanley Cuts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $38.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.