Morgan Stanley Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 42.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCBC opened at $8.13 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

