Morgan Stanley Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400,137 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $16,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.