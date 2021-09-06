Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $265,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

