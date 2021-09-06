Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 6.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $178,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.25. 692,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

