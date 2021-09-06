Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,203 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 81,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

FMAT opened at $47.73 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

